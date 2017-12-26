On Christmas day, Muslim girl from UP emerge victorious in Gita recitation

Lucknow, Dec 25 : On Christmas day, when people around the world celebrated peace and brotherhood, here is a good news from Uttar Pradesh.

Breaking religious barriers, a Muslim girl from Lucknow has emerged victorious in a Gita recitation competition organised by Education Board of the city.

The fete has been achieved by the girl student, when there is enormous attempt to divide the country on religious and caste basis.

Afreen Rauf, the Muslim girl, who started reciting the Gita in Lucknow’s Municipal Girls Inter College did not chose to take away credit from the ruling front.

“I heard Prime Minister Modi and Yogiji recite shlokas, it inspired me to learn and recite them. I hope the state chief minister acknowledges my efforts,” she said.

It is not just Afreen, who is spreading the message of harmony with this act, but even her family supports her, reported ANI.

Afreen mother said she is very happy with her achievement and said that she never stopped her from following her dreams.

“We are very happy and the entire school, teachers are happy with her accomplishment. She always wanted to learn this and we never stopped her. There is no difference between Hindu and Muslim, all are one”, Afreen’s mother said.

Afreen participated in the recitation programme organised to honour Bal Gangadhar Tilak in the state capital, where around 25 students took part.

The finale will be held on December 29 on Bal Gangadhar Tilak Jayanti and Afreen wishes to receive the award from the state Chief Minister who will also be present there. (inputs from ANI)