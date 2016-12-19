On December 27th Salman Khan to release his own app

Mumbai, Dec 19: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday announced that he will release his own app later this month on the occasion of his 51st birthday, on December 27.

Salman tweeted the news and shared an image in which he has revealed his plans for the app.

“On December 27, it is my app’s birthday. Only for you,” reads the image.

While Salman didn’t share more information regarding the app, it is sure to be like a birthday treat for his fans.

On the film front, the “Dabangg” star will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s “Tubelight”.

