On Karva Chauth 2016, women dedicate the day to puja and prayer for the well-being of husband

Mumbai, October 19: On Karva Chauth 2016 married women in India will observe fasting today, on the occasion of Karva Chauth. They would break the fasting after seeing the moon at night. A woman dedicates the day with prayers for the well-being of her husband.

Women in a locality would gather together to start the Karva Chauth rituals in the morning and would eat traditional recipes specifically prepared on the day of the festival. After beginning the fast before sunrise, women take part in various traditional activities and prayers and take part in Karva Chauth Katha.

According to the Hindu calendar, the Karva Chauth Tithi is observed during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik. The Tithi started on October 18 at 10:47 PM and will continue till 7:32 PM on October 19.

The moon is expected to rise at about 9.21 PM tonight and the Puja muhurat is between 6 PM to 7.14 PM.

Karva is a pitcher filled with water or milk and coins that is used by the women during the festival. It is later given as charity for the well-being of the family and future generations, reports zeenews.india.

On this occasion, Akhanda Saubhagyavati Goddess Parvati is worshipped. Women also worship her husband Lord Shiva and their sons Ganesha and Kartikeya on this day.

A woman seeks blessings from the supreme powers to less her as she observes a nirjal vrat ( since she doesn’t even drink water) until she offers her prayers to the moon god in the evening.

After offering her prayers, the Karva is donated.

Then, the suhagan catches a glimpse of the moon through a sieve with a diya placed on it. Then she looks at her husband through the sieve. Her husband helps her break her fast by making her drink water and offering her sweets.