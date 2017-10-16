On Next Diwali, Ram Temple in Ayodhya is ready to receive devotees: Asserts Subramanian Swamy

Patna, Oct 16: Bharatiya Janata Party Senior leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said that the construction of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will commence soon and it will be ready to receive devotees by next Diwali.

Without elaborating, Swami said that the hurdles in the way of the proposed Ram temple are being removed.

Addressing a seminar here at Patna, which was organized by the Bihar unit of Virat Hindustan Sangam (VHS), he further explained that “The Construction of the temple is likely to begin sooner than later. This week we will be celebrating Diwali and by next Diwali, the Ram temple is likely to be ready to receive devotees”.

The Rajya Sabha member of Bharatiya Janata Party said that for electoral success “it is essential that the ideology of Hindutva is never lost sight of”.

” VHS would make efforts for the construction of a grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram’s consort Sita at Sitamarhi in north Bihar, believed to be her birthplace. It is impossible to think of Maryada Purushottam Sri Rama without his companion Jagat Janani Janaki” said Subramanian Swami.

Plans were also afoot by VHS to also set up a university there. The university will serve as a center for Indian renaissance where ancient Indian learning will be promoted alongside imparting of contemporary vocational training, he said, adding the organization also proposed to undertake similar projects at other places of historical importance in all districts across Bihar.