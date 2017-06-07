One arrested in Iran Parliament shooting: Suicide bombing at tomb of Iran’s Khomeini

Tehran/Iran, June 7: Iran At least one gunman opened fire inside the Iranian parliament on Wednesday, wounding several people, state media reported.

There were mixed reports, with some local news agencies reporting there was a single shooter inside the Tehran parliamentary complex and others saying there were three men armed with rifles and a pistol.

News agencies ISNA and Fars said three people had been shot, including at least one security guard.

Initially, the Tasnim News Agency had tweeted that the attacker(s) may have taken hostages. Subsequently, the agency clarified that security agencies had not confirmed any hostages being taken. The agency also said that there were conflicting reports that one, or perhaps the lone, attacker at the parliament had been arrested.

In its latest tweet, the agency said that another shooting incident has been reported at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in southern Tehran, adding that some people have been injured in that incident so far.