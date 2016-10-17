Only One CBFC cut for Ajay Devgn’s ‘Shivaay’ : Do you know which scene? 

Mumbai, Oct 17: While Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil received five cuts (a kiss and some lovemaking scenes have been trimmed), Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay has escaped the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) scissors with just one cut.

Says a source, “Shivaay was screened on Thursday after ADHM was passed by the CBFC on Wednesday. Ajay Devgn has been at the Walkeshwar office of the Board for the last few days. Only the kiss and lovemaking scene (in the transparent tent hanging from a cliff) between Ajay and Erika Kaar has been trimmed a bit.”

Adds the source, “The Board further felt that the film should get a U certificate as there was nothing else to warrant cuts. Even the violence and action scenes are not of the gory kind. It being a Diwali release, Ajay has made the film keeping family audiences in mind. He will get the CBFC certificate today.”

While ADHM has got a U/A certificate and its screen time is 158 minutes (2 hrs 38 min), Shivaay’s screen time is slightly longer, 175 min (five minutes short of three hours).