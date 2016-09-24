One dead, 16 injured in Mulund wall collapse in Mumbai due to rainfall

Mumbai,Sept24:Following a heavy rainfall that lashed the city on Friday night, an incident of wall collapse has been reported in Mulund (West) in which one person died on Saturday.

According to the disaster management officials of BMC, the wall collapsed around 1.30 am in Shashtri Hagar area in Mulund (West). “There was extreme heavy rainfall from 11 pm and 1 am during night. Since it is a hilly area, the protection wall could not take the load of it. It then collapsed on shanties and patra type structures around it. Around 17 people have been injured in this incident,” said Prashant Sapkale, assistant municipal commissioner of T ward.

All the injured have been admitted in Agarwal Hospital in Mulund. Of 17 injured, a 17-year-old boy, identified as Prashant Jadhav, has succumbed to his injuries. Out of the remaining 16 people injured, 13 were stable and discharged. Three are still being treated for minor injuries, said an official.

Sapkale added it is a hilly area and falls under the forest department which has been informed about the incident. “Following the incident, the area has been barricaded and around 30 families in the area have been evacuated for safety reasons,” he added.

According to the data collected for the last 24 hours by the civic body till 8:00 am on Saturday, the city has received 108 mm rainfall while the Western and Eastern Suburbs have received 57 mm and 68 mm rainfall respectively.

The complaints of water logging were received by BMC in areas including Hindmata, Worli, Nepean Sea road, Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Kandivali, Borivali and other parts of the city. “The water has been receded gradually and now traffic is smooth,” said the official.