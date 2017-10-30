One dead and at least 57 injured in bridge collapse in Chavara, Kollam

Kollam/Kerala, October 30: One dead and about 57 people were injured in a bridge collapse in Chavara in Kollam in Kerala district.

The iron bridge which collapsed was reportedly very old and had rust in many areas. According to eyewitnesses, the bridge collapse as about 500 people had started walking on it.

The rescue operation is on and about five are seriously injured. Those injured were admitted to a hospital in Kollam.

#WATCH One dead, at least 57 injured in a bridge collapse in Chavara near Kerala’s #Kollam. pic.twitter.com/0flv4IRQ8o — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2017