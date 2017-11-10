One dead, five injured after five vehicles collided Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind due to dense fog

Bhind/Madhya Pradesh, November 10: One dead and five injured after five vehicles collided with each other due to dense fog, in Bhind area in Madhya Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad dense smog was seen in the Indirapuram region during the early morning.

While in Delhi, police have sealed the entry points from where Heavy & Medium goods vehicles enter into Delhi, at 11 PM on Thursday. Many vehicles have been blocked at the Singhu Border.

The Air quality marked on Friday records 515 at Delhi’s Mandir Marg, 802 at Punjabi Bagh, 571 at Anand Vihar, 420 at Dwarka falling under the ‘Hazardous’ category in air quality index.

The residents of the high smog affected area said that they are continuing to exercise precaution by wearing masks.

