Srinagar, Sep 13 : One person has been killed in fresh clashes between protesters and security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, ANI reported.

Clashes broke out on the day of Eid even as, for the first time in many years, authorities have imposed curfew in all 10 districts of the Kashmir Valley.

Helicopters and drones have also been pressed into service for surveillance.

More inputs about Bandipora clashes are awaited.