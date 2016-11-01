One girl and 2 boys killed in Pak firing at Ramgarh in Samba sector of Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 01: One girl and 2 boys killed in Pak firing at Ramgarh in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.Unprovoked firing by Pakistan continues along border.

Pakistani forces started unprovoked shelling targeting posts as well as civilian areas in Ramgarh and Arnia areas.

The Pakistani forces started unprovoked shelling targeting posts as well as civilian areas in Ramgarh and Arnia areas at around 6 a.m.

The girl was killed in Ramgarh sector of Samba district while the two civilians sustained injuries in Arnia sector. The injured have been admitted to the nearby hospital for immediate medical aid.

Dr Naseeb Chand Dhingra told ANI in Jammu that three patients have been brought from RS Pura sector, adding they have sustained sprinter injuries.

However, the Border Security Force (BSF) is strongly retaliating to the unprovoked firing from the other side of the border in Samba sector.

Meanwhile, an encounter is presently underway between the security forces and terrorists in Bandipora’s Ajar village.

This takes the total number of civilian deaths due to ceasefire violations by Pakistan on Tuesday to six and 8 injured in the firing.