One Indian climber killed, two missing on Everest

Kathmandu, May 23 : One Indian mountaineer has been found dead on Mount Everest while two others are still missing, an official said here on Monday. The three are believed to be from West Bengal.

“Subhash Pal was found dead in the Everest region between Camp IV and Camp III on Sunday night, while Paresh Chandra Nath and Goutam Ghosh are still missing,” Krishna Prasad Sharma, chief district officer of Solukhumbu district, told IANS.

Subhash Pal was among five Indian mountaineers who went missing on Saturday.

“One mountaineer was rescued while one woman climber was airlifted to Kathmandu for further treatment,” added Sharma.

“The lack of oxygen might be the cause of death. They suffered from altitude sickness,” sources said.

Sunita Hazara, the Indian woman mountaineer, was airlifted and brought to Kathmandu for treatment on Sunday.

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has sent helicopter to locate and rescue the missing Indians.

It is said they all belong to Indian state of West Bengal. Sherpas and search teams are also deployed to find out the missing Indian climbers.

With the death of Pal, the deaths on the Everest this climbing season have risen to three. One Dutch and one Australian died earlier.