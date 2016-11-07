One killed in knife attack at Bangladesh airport

Dhaka,Nov7: A security guard was killed and three others were injured in a stabbing attack on Sunday night at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Bangladesh capital Dhaka.

The deceased was identified as Md Sohagh Ali, 28, who is a member of Ansar, a lightly-armed volunteer paramilitary force for the preservation of internal security and law enforcement in Bangladesh, Xinhua news agency reported.

A Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) official who preferred to be unnamed said a knife-wielding man attacked the security guard posted at the entrance to the departure lounge of the airport on Sunday night.

The Ansar member Ali, who sustained a deep stab on his chest, succumbed to his injuries later in a hospital, he said.

The attacker also injured three more security personnel in the stabbing attack, he added.

The DMP official said later law enforcers shot down the attacker and captured him alive.

The motivation behind the attack is unknown yet.

“So far we’ve come to know that Ali and other security personnel were attacked in altercation when they obstructed the attacker from entering the airport for failing to show proper documents.”