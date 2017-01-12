One killed as old building collapses in Vikarbad, Hyderabad
VIKARBAD, Jan 12: At least one died and 10 others were injured after a part of an old building collapsed here late night.
The deceased was a 60-year-old woman.
The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.
In another such accident, five members of a family, including three children and two women were killed in Ghaziabad’s Loni area after a two-storey building collapsed on Tuesday.
