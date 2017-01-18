One killed in road accident on Yamuna Expressway

Greater Noida, Jan 18: One person was killed and another critically injured in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway today, police said.42-year-old Dharmindra died in the incident while Vinod was injured.

Dharmindra, the driver and a resident of Maurava village Jaunpur, was taking electric goods from Delhi to Lucknow along with his friend Vinod, police said.

On the Yamuna Expressway, 2 kilometer away from zero point, their vehicle rammed a stationary truck and the steering got stuck in Dharmindra abdomen due to the impact of the collision, they said.

Police team broke open the vehicle door and pulled Vinod out. He was admitted to a where his condition is stated to be critical till late evening, they said.