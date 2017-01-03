One killed when UP Minister’s car hits handcart in Hardoi

Hardoi ( , Jan  3  : At least one person was killed when the car belonging to Uttar Pradesh state minister Om Prakash Singh hit a handcart in Hardoi.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajiv Malhotra told ANI that the probe in the matter is underway and the driver has been arrested.
Malhotra also said that liquor bottles were recovered from the car.
“The driver is arrested and the car is taken into custody. Liquor bottles were also recovered from the car. Probe is currently underway,” he said.
More details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

