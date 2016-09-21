One lakh people sing Vande Mataram in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 21 : Nearly one lakh people sang ‘Vande Mataram’ along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje here as over 500 musicians performed on stage.

The event, called ‘Voice of Unity’, was organised by Hindu Spiritual Fair, an organisation backed by the RSS, with the objective to connect young minds with values and culture.

It was attended by a large number of students and youths and also saw participation of several ministers besides Raje and BJP leaders.

504 musicians played different instruments in front of the crowd and the Chief Minister.

“This will give a message that our citizens are dedicated to the country and are patriotic. People in large number have come together for this cause,” Raje told the gathering at Amroodon Ka Bagh maidan here.

Rajasthan Health minister Rajendra Rathore, Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, Higher Education Minister Kali Charan Saraf and Khadi Board chairman Shambhu Dayal Badgujar were present on the occasion.