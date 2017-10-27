One man Commission Justice A Arumughaswamy assumes charge to inquire Jayalalithaa's death.

Chennai/TamilNadu, October 27: The commision, Justice A Arumughaswamy to inquire the circumstances leading to the hospitalisation and death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had assumed charge on Friday. Justice A Arumughaswamy was appointed by the Tamil Nadu government.

Justice A Arumughaswamy is a retired judge of the Madras High Court. The commission would be issuing a notification calling for information on the agenda of the commission.

While asked by the media, Justice A Arumughaswamy replied that the investigation would be transparent.

On September 25 the Tamil Nadu state government had declared the setting up of an inquiry commission headed by the retired high court judge, Justice A Arumughaswamy.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospital Chennai on September 22, 2016. Though there were reports that she is showing improvement in health, she was declared dead on December 5, 2016.

Reportedly, justice Arumughaswamy would hold an inquiry into the incidents leading to the hospitalisation and death of Jayalalithaa after 75 days of hospitalisation at Apollo Hospital Chennai.

According to the Government Order, the commission would submit the inquiry report within three months.

According to the Order by the Tamil Nadu Government, the Commission’s terms of reference would be “to inquire into the circumstances and situation leading to the hospitalisation” of Jayalalithaa on September 22, 2016, and “subsequent treatment provided till her unfortunate demise” on December 5 the same year.

The inquiry was a key request of the then rebel AIADMK faction lead by O Panneerselvam as a pre-condition for the merger of his camp with that of Chief Minister K Palanisamy’s camp.