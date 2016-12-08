One Month After Demonetisation: Opposition observes black day

New Delhi, Dec 8: The opposition on Thursday observed a “black day” by staging a protest near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue inside the Parliament premises to mark one month of the demonetisation decision announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protest led by Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi was joined by leaders of Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal-United, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, the left parties and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Gandhi used the occassion to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not caring about the large-scale problems triggered by the demonetisation decision.

“Farmers are dying and the Prime Minister seems to be having fun. He should come to parliament to debate on demonetisation, we will not let him run away,” Rahul said.

“The Prime Minister’s so-called bold demonetisation move is a foolish decision which has devastated the country,” he added.

Over hundred of opposition leaders including Congress Leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav, TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee staged a silent protest wearing black ribbon at their heads and arms.

–IANS