One month passes after senior journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder: Here are the details of Investigation.

Bengaluru/Karnataka, October 05: One month has passed after senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Naga. She was shot by three unknown persons. Gauri Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a magazine labelled as an ‘anti-establishment’ publication.

According to Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, the police got reliable evidence in the murder case of Gauri Lankesh. While the Special Investigation Team has not yet made any revelation in this case.

The current position of the investigation is almost unknown to the common people even now. The Special Investigation Team has not yet disclosed the clues they have derived through the close examination of the evidence.

According to the ballistic report of the Special Investigation Team, the murders have used a 7.65 mm locally manufactured pistol. The Team had ensured that this country-made pistol is very much similar to that of the weapon used for killing M M Kalburgi, Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar.

Reportedly, the Special Investigation Team has not yet received the cartridges for doing these crimes. If the team is not able to find the cartridges of the weapons used, they could not even compare those materials.

Along with the examination of the weapons, the investigation team have also analysed the video footage from more than 500 Closed Circuit Television Cameras along the road leading to Gauri Lankesh’s house. Sources say that call recording also needed to be examined by the Special Investigation Team.

During November 2016, the murdered Gauri Lankesh was convicted of a defamation case. The court has sentenced her to a six months jail term. The defamation case was charged against her as the BJP leader Umesh Dushi, as well as a BJP MP from Dharwad Prahlad Joshi, found it objectionable, a piece published by Gauri Lankesh.

However, the court has granted bail to Gauri Lankesh, allowing her to appeal to a higher court.