One nation is exporting terrorism everywhere, says Narendra Modi at Kozhikode

Kozhikode, September 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed a public meeting, at the venue of BJP National Council Meet at Kozhikode.

This will be first public speech of the Prime Minister after the September 18 Uri attack that left 18 soldiers dead.He will address the party’s National Council on Sunday.

Here are the details of Narendra Modi’ s speech.

In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his speech addressing all the leaders of BJP.

PM started his speech calling Kerala the gods own country. :Its a sacred thought. The people in kerala has nurtured the culture of the State”.

“When I visited the middle-east countries, I expressed my wish to meet the people from India working there. Through such meetings I got several chances to receive praises regarding the people from Kerala”.

“The state has changed a lot when compared to my earlier visit”.

“BJP has become a strong political leader in India, with a population of 125 crore. Among this 125 crore, majority supports BJP, which made it a strong presence in the the country”.

“The BJP Government is dedicated to the poor and the down-trodden and the economically weak section among Indians”.

“Kerala is a state capable to become the best state in India. The country must be developed as a whole, and it has found its way to an economically developed state. So many schemes have been implemented to develop even the weakest sections in the Indian society”.

“The mankind faces are many challenges from the begining and India is becoming an unbeatable strength among nations. The country is becoming the first among the countries in Asia”.

“Only one country is drifting apart from keeping peace among countries in Asia”.

“Only one country is exporting terrorism in all the Asian countries”.

“Wherever there is terrorist attack, there arise the name of this country”.

“Terrorist leaders like Osama -bin laden is finding this country as their refuge after attacking several countries”.

“The nurses from kerala working in gulf countries were kidnapped by these terrorists”.

“Terrorism cannot be spared at any cost”.

“India will not surrender to terrorism”.

“The whole country is in distress after 18 of our soldiers were killed in Uri attack”.

“India will never forget this. India will never forgive this loss”.

“Approximately 17 times, there were trials to intrude into our country. But our armed forces had foiled all these attempts”.

“If all these attempts became success, so many soldiers might have lost their lives”.

The three-day conclave has started with a meeting of party office bearers and state presidents to finalise the resolutions to be passed by the National Council.

The National Council meet, dedicated to Upadhyaya, would conclude on September 25, the day the late leader was born.