One person killed ,two injured in shooting incident at LA polling station

Azusa, California,Nov9:AOne person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon near a polling location in a suburb of Los Angeles.The male suspect shooter fired shots at the victims as well as police officers, according to police.He was later found dead in an Azusa home near the shooting site and had a rifle, police said.

“I can’t tell you yet whether he was shot by police officers or if he shot himself. We’re still trying to determine that,” said Lt. John Corina of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The male victim died on the scene and two female victims, ages 59 and 65, were in critical condition after one was shot in the face, and the other in the torso. Police said they had no identities for the three victims and the suspect. It was not clear why the shooting broke out and there appeared to be no link among the victims, Corina said.