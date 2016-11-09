One person killed ,two injured in shooting incident at LA polling station
Azusa, California,Nov9:AOne person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon near a polling location in a suburb of Los Angeles.The male suspect shooter fired shots at the victims as well as police officers, according to police.He was later found dead in an Azusa home near the shooting site and had a rifle, police said.
“I can’t tell you yet whether he was shot by police officers or if he shot himself. We’re still trying to determine that,” said Lt. John Corina of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The male victim died on the scene and two female victims, ages 59 and 65, were in critical condition after one was shot in the face, and the other in the torso. Police said they had no identities for the three victims and the suspect. It was not clear why the shooting broke out and there appeared to be no link among the victims, Corina said.
Although shots were not fired inside the polling station, the gunfire triggered a lockdown at the Memorial Park North Recreation Center, where voters had come to cast their ballots.
The officers responded to calls of gunshots to find several victims on the street, said acting Azusa Police Chief Steve Hunt.
“The suspect shot at officers when they arrived on scene, causing them to return fire,” Corina said.
Five Azusa Police Department officers and one officer from the neighboring city of Irwindale fired back, he said. A third victim may have been hit during the ensuing gunfire, police said.
