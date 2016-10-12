One person presumed dead in Connecticut plane crash

Hartford,Oct12:A small plane crashed into a street in East Hartford, Connecticut, on Tuesday afternoon, likely killing a flight instructor who was teaching a student pilot, authorities said.

Photos on social media showed the plane engulfed in flames on Main Street shortly after the 3:45 p.m. crash.

The pilot was taken to a hospital with serious burns, while the instructor was initially unaccounted for, the Hartford Courant reported. East Hartford Fire Chief John Oates later said the instructor was likely dead, according to NBC Connecticut.

Two people who were inside a car at the time were also transported to a hospital, but they were not linked to the plane crash, NBC said.

Two people on board plane were transported to hospital. A person in a vehicle near crash was also transported.https://t.co/pH4A2HRujA — Kevin Galliford (@KallMeKG) October 11, 2016

Raw Video From Scene of Plane Crash In East Hartford, via @mferr1971https://t.co/DfsG7YuMSp pic.twitter.com/KMnBzYsZtM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 11, 2016

The Piper PA-34 aircraft was on its final approach to Hartford-Brainard Airport when it crashed, the Federal Aviation Administration told WABC.