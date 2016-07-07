One policeman dead, 9 Injured in Bangladesh’s largest Eid congregation bomb blast

Dhaka July 7:

A police officer has died and 9 others have been injured in a blast near Bangladesh’s largest Eid-ul-Fitr congregation in Kishoreganj.

Bangladesh Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu said the attack is a political move and has no Islamic agenda. He also confirmed that the attack was aimed at the police convoy which was guarding the Eid congregation.

More than 3 lakh people were present for Namaz when attack took place.

The blast comes a week after over 20 people were killed in a terror attack on a cafe in Dhaka.

ISIS had recently warned of more attacks in Bangladesh in a video.