One policemen killed in Pulwana encounter, residents evacuation under progress

Pulwama/J-K, August 26: In a terrorists attack in the District Police Lines in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, one policeman was killed. he was residing in the cordoned off building and was killed during evacuation process on Saturday.

According to reports,Three terrorists are said to be involved in the attack and have been localized into two blocks.

Meanwhile Three CRPF jawans have sustained bullet injuries as unknown militants fired upon the troops of 182 Bn CRPF that was moving out for operation from a nearby family quarters building, early morning.

The injured personnel have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment and their condition is stable now.

There is intermittent firing and efforts to evacuate own families are in progress.

Militants also fired an UBGL RD which got blasted in DPL ground, no injuries have been mentioned so far.

The encounter is still underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)