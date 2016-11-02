One Rank One Pension Suicide: Rahul Gandhi detained at RML hospital, not allowed to meet Ram Kishan Grewal’s family

November 2, 2016 | By :
Rahul Gandhi-IANS Image

New Delhi, Nov 2: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was detained at the RML Hospital and was not allowed to meet family of ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal.

Ram Kishan Grewal has allegedly committed suicide over the issue of One Rank One Pension scheme.

The security personnel at the hospital did not allow Rahul Gandhi to enter inside the gate of RML Hospital.

His intension was to meet the family of ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal.

