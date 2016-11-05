One terrorist killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian

Srinagar, Nov 05: One terrorist was killed and one army jawan injured in an ongoing encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, an army official said.
Sources said at least two militants were holed up in the area and the encounter was underway.
Local residents woke to the sound of gunfire as security forces personnel cordoned off the Dubjan area in the district, according to ANI.
