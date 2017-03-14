One woman killed in roadside mine blast in Kabul

Kabul , Mar. 14 : At least one person was killed and eight others injured in a roadside mine blast in Kabul city on Monday.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Initial reports suggest that a minibus was targeted between Taimani and Qala-e-Fatullah area of the city.

This explosion comes five days after insurgents associated to the Daesh terrorist group had killed at least 50 people and wounding over 70 others in a military hospital in Kabul.

No terror group including Taliban has claimed responsibility for the incident so far. (ANI)