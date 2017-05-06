OnePlus 5 leaks continue to pour online revealing the key specifications and price

OnePlus 5 leaks continue to pour even as the company has confirmed it is busy working on the next flagship smartphone. Now, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone has been listed online, revealing the key specifications and price, leaving little to the imagination. Along with this, the listing says OnePlus 5 sales will start in June 2017, giving fans of the company a reason to cheer. Interestingly, this will make OnePlus 5 the third flagship smartphone in the span of a year, after OnePlus 3 in June 2016 and OnePlus 3T in December the same year.

OnePlus 5 price

According to an OppoMart listing, the OnePlus 5 price will be $449 (roughly Rs. 28,800), which will make it marginally more expensive than the OnePlus 3T, priced at $439 (roughly Rs. 28,200) in the US. On the other hand, it will be significantly more expensive than the OnePlus 3, which was launched at $399 (roughly Rs. 25,700) in the US.

OnePlus 5 specifications and design

The back of the OnePlus 5 smartphone was also seen in the listing, with a vertical dual camera setup. The black colour variant is seen with the OnePlus logo sitting in the centre as well.

Leaked specifications include a 5.5-inch quad-HD (1440×2560 pixels) display. It is expected to be powered by a 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 quad-core processor, paired with Adreno 540 GPUand 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The OnePlus 5 is listed to offer 64GB or 128GB of internal storage as well.

OnePlus 5 camera on the back is expected to have 12-megapixel resolution and feature dual-camera setup (standard RGB + monochrome). The front camera is supposed to have an 8-megapixel sensor. The smartphone will run on Android N-based Oxygen OS, and will support Dash Charge 2.0 for fast charging. The company claims that a 30-minute of charge replenishes the battery to give you enough power for the day with Dash Charge 2.0. OnePlus 5 connectivity options include 4G LTE, and there’s also a fingerprint scanning support, presumably in the front underneath Home Button, as it’s not seen on the back of the device in this leak. OppoMart is currently listing this product as ‘out of stock’.

The flagship was confirmed to be in the works earlier this week by CEO Pete Lau and some alleged additional specifications of the OnePlus 5 also include an 8GB RAM variant, a 256GB storage variant, and a 3600mAh battery. The OnePlus 5 was previously tipped to sport a 23-megapixel rear camera with features like optical image stabilisation, zoom, and flash. The front was expected to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera, but the OppoMart listing refutes both these claims.