OnePlus announces Android 7.0 Nougat update for 3 and 3T devices

New Delhi, Jan 2 : Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Monday announced it would be rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update for its OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices.

Some of the updates include notification design, new settings menu design, multi-window view, notification direct reply and custom Dots Per Inch support.

“The roll out is incremental and we will try to get everyone covered as quickly as possible,” the smartphone company said in a statement.

Priced at Rs 27,999, OnePlus 3 comes with 16MP primary camera, 8MP front camera and optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with full-HD resolution.

The other smartphone OnePlus 3T’s 64GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999 and 128GB variant is available for Rs 34,999.

