OnePlus to have its first "Authorised Store" in India

New Delhi,Jan 20: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Saturday announced the launch of its first “OnePlus Authorised Store” in the country.

“The new ‘OnePlus Authorised Store’ is designed to complement our online first business strategy and also attract new users, while serving as a destination for our fast-growing community to experience and purchase OnePlus products,” Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said in a statement.

The store is part of the smartphone player’s focus on creating more offline touch points across key cities to allow users to experience the phone sales, the company said.

The company is offering a free “Bullet V2” earphone on the purchase of any OnePlus smartphone to early buyers who visit the “OnePlus Authorised Store”.

In September 2017, the company partnered with several Croma stores to provide easy access to OnePlus products at a conveniently located store.

The company also launched its flagship “Experience Store” in Bengaluru last year for the OnePlus community to experience products as well as collaborate and share new ideas.

