Online forum to promote Indian culture launched

New Delhi, April 25: An online forum ‘sahapedia.org’ — an interactive platform on Indian and South Asian culture — has been launched here.

The portal, launched on Saturday, consists of information ranging from visual arts, music, literature, cinema, dance, architecture, ecological systems, cuisine, percussion and oral histories among others.

“The portal took off after five years of intense research carried out on a cooperative basis, offering windows to novel encyclopedic content, images and videos on subjects under a wide range of tangible and intangible heritage”, said Sahapedia president S. Ramadorai.

“For now, much of the content is in English. Efforts are already on to incorporate more Indian languages as well,” said Ramadorai, who is also the chairman of the National Skill Development Agency.

He further said that the portal would also publish contributions from the users after review by the experts.

Sudha Gopalakrishnan, executive director of Sahapedia, said the online platform had vast scope for cross-referencing content across domains.

“All these would be constantly linked to the Sahapedia library, helping to bring out new links across disciplines,” the former head of National Mission for Manuscripts pointed out in her welcome address.