Online gold sale to rise 30 percent for Akshaya Tritiya

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya this year, those who do not have time to visit a jewellery outlet or does not want to buy in a rush can still buy jewellery – by going online ! E-commerce portals and retailers in the city, who have their websites, have increased the collection available online for Akshaya Tritiya. According to Arun Sirdeshmukh, Head, Amazon Fashion, the portal has 110 brands this year compared to 40 last year. This includes well-known national brands, regional players, and online stores too. This year, there are a wide number of brands adding to the collection in the sub ?.

20, 000 price points. “We see the biggest jump in 22 carat gold jewellery during this period since it is essentially a gold buying festival. Gold bullion follows the same trend with a lot of first time purchasers wanting to buy lower grammage coins,” he said in an email to The Hindu. Awareness, accessibility and trust are major issues consumers look at while shopping for jewellery online.