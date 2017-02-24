Online portal Jabong showcases international sportswear New Era portfolio

New Delhi , Feb. 24 : Online fashion portal, Jabong, announced its exclusive partnership with the leading iconic headwear brand New Era, available for men, women and kids.

The brand will be offered on Jabong in different variants with prices ranging from Rs. 1, 000 to Rs. 3, 000. The formal launch of New Era exclusively on Jabong will be conducted on March 3, 2017 in Mumbai.

“New Era as a brand has a very rich legacy and for years has held exclusive licenses for major sporting leagues, be it the NBA in the U.S, the KFC Big Bash League in Australia or its partnership with Manchester United in England. Addition of New Era to our portfolio gives the sports enthusiasts in the country to experience the iconic brand exclusively through Jabong,” said Rahul Taneja, Chief Business Officer, Jabong.

“As a global brand, we have a strong presence in all markets so India was a natural progression especially with its passion for sport and culture. We’re committed to bringing the best quality headwear to the country through our exclusive partnership with Jabong,” added Paul Gils, Vice President EMEA, New Era.

Jabong, in the past, has introduced a multitude of international sports brands in India such as ASICS, ALCIS, Hummel, DC among others. It has also been associated with a multitude of sporting events in the past such as the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon and Tata Consultancy Services World 10K. It also recently launched M.S Dhoni’s active lifestyle brand ‘Seven’ on the portal. (ANI)