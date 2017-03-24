Online satyagraha against bank for unethical fee from customer for banking programme

March 24, 2017 | By :
Online satyagraha against bank for unethical fee from customer for banking programme

NEW DELHI, MArch24:  It’s very common to see customers today using social media as a forum to voice discontent against companies. More often than not, companies address their complaints and the issue is resolved amicably enough. Sometimes, however, the two parties can’t reach a satisfactory conclusion. And that’s what happened with blogger Karthik Srinivasan.

It all started on January 29 this year when Mr Karthik tweeted about HDFC Bank signing him up for a Preferred Banking Programme for which he would be charged Rs. 400 per year. Mr Karthik claimed that the Virtual Relationship Management Programme that the bank signed him up for was unethically charging customers a ‘nominal fee.’

Instead of being given the option of ‘opting out’ of the programme, Mr Karthik wanted customers to be given the choice of opting in for the programme in the first place. You can read his full blog post here.

HDFC Bank’s response did not satisfy Mr Karthik. Even though he did opt out of the programme, Mr Karthik decided to protest against what he called the unethical practice. He decided to tweet about it every single day till the end of 2017 until the bank apologized to all its customers.

HDFC Bank hasn’t shut down the programme yet, and users are still receiving emails about it. We will have to wait and see if Mr Karthik’s protest will bear any fruits

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Two masked men robbed Rs 15 lakh from a branch of UCO Bank at gun point in Tilak Nagar
Fire breaks out at a bank in the busy Camac street in south Kolkata
Bank accounts need to submit self-certification by April 30 to comply with FATCA
HDFC bank announces (EVA), an artificial intelligence-driven chatbot for customer services
Panneerselvam instruct banks not to allow transactions without his authorisation as Treasurer 
Consumer forum asks Delhi health club to refund fees of customer for fraud weight reduction program
Top