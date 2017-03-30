Only 13 percent Jio users sign up for Prime membership, is it true?

New Delhi, March 31: After the Jio entered into India’s telecom sector, more than a 100 million subscribers have joined the network. Jio started its 4G services in the name of Welcome offer which was later changed to Happy New Year Offer. In these offers, all the services were offered free of cost, including unlimited voice calls and 1GB of 4G data every day.

JIo has announced in the beginning itself that its free services would end on March 31st. According to recent reports, as the offers are nearing an end, the response to the network has been minimised.

Reportedly, not many customers have opted to continue using the paid Jio services, offered under the prime membership. Jio Prime membership is the latest offer by the company. From April 1, the new offers will start, but users are required to recharge their numbers with Rs 99, in order to continue using the Happy New Year offers.

According to the report in ET Now, Reliance Jio has added more than 20 million new customers in the last 4 weeks. This is after the announcement by RIL Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani that the network had got over a 100 million new customers within just 170 days. But now, according to the channel, it has managed to attract only 16 million customers for the Jio Prime membership offer. That means, with the end of freebies, a huge percentage of subscribers seem to have turned their heads from the service.

Moreover, with the reduced tariff along with the end of the free offer, the tariff wars with rivals Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular might end. ET Now told the Indian Express that Reliance Jio had replied to this report, saying that the numbers which have been mentioned are way off the mark. But if only 16 million people have opted for the network out of 120 million, it means only 13 percent of customers have selected to join the offer.

While Jio said that out of 100 million-plus free subscribers, nearly 50 million have signed up for its ‘Prime’ membership by paying a one-time charge of Rs 99 and buying data packs.

A company official said that it has already achieved more than 50 percent of the target set for the Prime membership.