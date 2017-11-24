Only CNG vehicles to be allowed to ply at Delhi Airport, orders National Green Tribunal

New Delhi, November 24: The National Green Tribunal in an order on Friday declared that Non-CNG buses, coaches and other vehicles plying at the airport should be converted to Compressed natural gas (CNG) within six months from today.

In its order, NGT directed that only CNG buses and cabs would be allowed to run in the Delhi airport. The Tribunal gave a period of six months to agencies including DIAL to ensure that all vehicles at the Delhi Airport are CNG

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court, expressed its distress over several illegal constructions in Delhi. The Court was hearing a PIL seeking removal of unauthorized constructions and encroachments in Karol Bagh.

The Court would hear the case again on 12th December.

The Delhi High Court directed Chief Engineer CPWD to inspect necessary construction being carried out at Rajghat Samadhi and file a status report by next date of hearing, which is on 4th December.

