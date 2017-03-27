Only illegal slaughterhouses shall be shut down, UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath-Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister
Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, March 27: On the closing down of slaughterhouses, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he was only following the instructions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to shut down illegal slaughterhouses in the state.

“In the last two years, NGT had given directions many times that illegal slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh should be closed down,” Adityanath said during a rally here in Lucknow.

“The government would not trouble those slaughterhouses which are following the standards and have the permit. But the ones which are violating NGT Rules, which are polluting the environment and posing threat to public health, would not be spared,” he opined.

The chief minister also said the government has already begun the process to ban these slaughterhouses.

