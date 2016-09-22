Onus is now on Pakistan to act against terror groups: MEA

New York, Sep 22: “Our actions speak for themselves and you can see our actions are already delivering results,” ministry of external affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup said addressing a press conference.

“The onus is now squarely on Pakistan to act against terror groups, who find safe havens in their territory,” Swarup said.

“You would have seen the very strong condemnation of Uri Attack by most countries including UK, France, Saudi Arabia and many others,” MEA said.

“No one and I mean no other country at UN has spoken on the subject Nawaz Sharif devoted 80 per cent of his time to it,” Swarup added.

“As far as the so called dossier Nawaz Sharif spoke of in his speech, we find no mention of it in UN Secy General’s statement,” MEA states.