Oommen Chandy urge to declare the Puttingal temple fire tragedy as a ‘national calamity’

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Apr. 13: Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy urged the Union Government to declare the Puttingal temple fire tragedy as a ‘national calamity’. In a media briefing at Trivandrum Chandy said after a meeting of his state cabinet, the Kerala Government is ready for any sort of inquiry, including one by the CBI, into the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the place on Sunday, sought a detailed report from the state goverment as to how the fire broke out and caused damage to life and property on such a large scale. The Kerala High Court on Tuesday suggested a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the Puttingal temple fire mishap. So far Seven temple trusty officials have been arrested in connection with the incident. The officials had gone off the radar following the tragedy, which fingers were pointed at the temple committee for violating the guidelines. The authorities of the temple had gone ahead with a competitive pyrotechnics display in spite of the denial of permission from the Kollam district administration. Over 110 people were killed and several others injured in the fireworks tragedy at the Puttingal temple on Sunday.