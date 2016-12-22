Oops ! Britney Spears does it again,with a handstand

LA,Dec22:Britney Spears once again showed off her impressive handstand skills in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Toxic songstress was pictured as she balanced upside down with the help of some gym equipment.

Doing the stunt, the famously fit singer donned a pink sports top, which revealed her admirably taut tummy, and tiny grey shorts, which almost showed off her underwear while she was bent backward.

Good morning! May you all have a blessed day ? A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 19, 2016 at 9:19am PST

Some multicoloured socks and bright turquoise and orange trainers rounded out the sporty ensemble.

Her golden locks appeared to be secured in a very messy ponytail.

While the pose was obviously remarkable, Britney also revealed that it served a purpose, when she wrote in her caption ‘stretching in the morning keeps me motivated,’ which she followed with a string of heart emojis.

Of course, the pop icon has been spending a lot of time in similar positions lately. On Monday, flexed her lean leg muscles and abs in tiny shorts as she performed splits in the air in the snap shared with her 14.4 million followers.

The Circus singer captioned the photo: ‘Good morning. May you all have a blessed day.’

Using all the strength in her forearms, Britney held up the pose with one leg stretched out while the other was bent towards the wall.

The Toxic hitmaker wore her platinum blonde locks up in a ponytail as she showed off every inch of her yoga-honed body in short shorts and a black sports bra.

And this comes as no surprise as the pop star has often shared jaw-dropping gymnastics skills on social media; something she credits twice-a-week yoga for.

Speaking to Women’s Health Magazine last year, the mother-of-two touched upon exercise saying: ‘Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically. I don’t mind working out. Trainers keep you motivated, but I don’t have a problem being motivated.’

She added: ‘Dancing is a great cardio workout — tough and fun at the same time.’