Oorkavalthurai court of Sri Lanka remands 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen

Rameswaram/Tamil Nadu, September 12: 12 Indian fishermen, who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy from Delft Island were produced in Oorkavalthurai court on Tuesday.

The Sri Lankan court has remanded the fishermen in Jaffna jail up to September 26.

Yesterday, 12 Indian fishermen, along with two boats were caught by the Sri Lankan navy and taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval camp for interrogation.

Meanwhile, after the arrest of fishermen Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai district also announced indefinite strike demanding the immediate release of their fellow men. (ANI)