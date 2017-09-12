Oorkavalthurai court of Sri Lanka remands 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen

September 12, 2017 | By :
Representational image.

Rameswaram/Tamil Nadu, September 12: 12 Indian fishermen, who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy from Delft Island were produced in Oorkavalthurai court on Tuesday.

The Sri Lankan court has remanded the fishermen in Jaffna jail up to September 26.

Yesterday, 12 Indian fishermen, along with two boats were caught by the Sri Lankan navy and taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval camp for interrogation.

Meanwhile, after the arrest of fishermen Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai district also announced indefinite strike demanding the immediate release of their fellow men. (ANI)

Tags: , ,
Related News
Sri Lanka reinstates ban on alcohol sale to women
Now, women can purchase alcohol in Sri Lanka: Government lifts ban on alcohol sales to women
Sri Lankan navy apprehends 27 Indian fishermen
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana meets Sushma Swaraj
Unbeaten throughout long tour of T20 India’s Men in Blue to conclude on high note, Sri Lanka to play for pride
300th ODI: Dhoni to come up with memorable performance in his milestone encounter
Top