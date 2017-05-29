Open source solutions Red Hat to acquire cloud-native development tools provider Codenvy.

New Delhi, May 29: Leading provider of open source solutions Red Hat on Monday announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy, a provider of cloud-native development tools that enable developers to more easily create modern container-based and cloud-native applications.

By adding Codenvy to its existing portfolio of developer tools and application platforms, including Red Hat JBoss Middleware and Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat continues its efforts to provide solutions that enable developers to create applications for hybrid cloud environments.

Founded in 2013, Codenvy combines runtimes, projects and an IDE into a cloud-native developer tool that allows multiple developers to collaborate in the same workspace.

It’s portable universal workspaces and cloud IDE, address the configuration and sharing challenges created by local host developer workspaces to allow contributions to a project without having to install software.

The protocol was aimed at extending developer flexibility and productivity by enabling a rich editing experience within a variety of tools for different programming languages. In 2016, Red Hat also joined the Eclipse Che community, adding contributors and committers focused on improvements around workspace runtimes, supporting orchestration and composition formats for workspaces and improving the edit/build/test lifecycle of container images from within the IDE.

And, Codenvy is already embedded in Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat’s award-winning container application platform, to make developing, debugging and deploying apps simple.

“We are thrilled to add Codenvy’s cloud-native development tools and containerized workspaces to Red Hat’s already expansive portfolio of solutions for building modern, cloud-native apps, to help make developers more successful,” said senior vice president Application Platforms Business, Red Hat, Craig Muzilla.

“Our container-based approach to development aligns with Red Hat’s focus on improving security features, reliability and performance in its container offerings. Joining Red Hat opens up opportunities to expand our reach among developers, giving them modern tools to build containerized apps from within their web browser,” said founder and CEO Codenvy Eclipse Che project lead, Tyler Jewell. (ANI)