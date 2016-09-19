Opening weekend collections of Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Raaz Reboot’ are out

New Delhi, Sep 19: Bollywood heartthrob Emraan Hashmi’s latest release ‘Raaz Reboot’ failed to make the most of its opening weekend. Sadly, the movie’s collections didn’t escalate much on Saturday and Sunday.

Latest reports claim that ‘Raaz Reboot’ has minted Rs 18.09 crore in first three days. Reportedly, the Vikram Bhatt directorial is performing much better on the single screens as compared to the multiplexes.

‘Raaz Reboot’ also features Kriti Kharbanda and Gaurav Arora in prominent roles. The flick shared its release date with megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Pink’.

Here’s what Hindi film critic and business analyst taran Adarsh has to say: