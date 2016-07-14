Opera Mini browser compression saved Rs 690 crore in data usage in India

New Delhi, July 14 The users of Opera Mini mobile browsers in India have saved 36K terabytes of data in one year amounting to Rs 690 crore when calculated on the basis of 1GB costing Rs 173 on average, according to Opera’s “State of the Mobile Web” report.

Opera Mini’s compression technology shrinks data by up to 90 per cent, helping users save data.

“To stay ahead of our consumers’ ever-evolving needs, we keep updating Opera Mini to help them browse faster and more efficiently. The latest version of Opera Mini comes with new updates such as language support, ad blocker integration and video boost,” said Bruce Lawson, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Opera, in a statement.

Of all web pages viewed by Opera Mini users, 55 per cent are social networking sites.

Facebook leads the pack as half of all webpages opened by users are from Facebook.

Other popular social destinations are blogging sites such as Blogspot and WordPress, followed by Twitter, Pinterest and Quora.

YouTube continues to be one of the top three most visited sites in India, along with Google and Facebook, the company said.

IANS