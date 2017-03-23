Oppo F3 Plus: Selfie-Expert with Dual-Front Camera launched in India

Chinese mobile handset manufacturer OPPO Electronics Corp. launched its first smartphone with a dual front camera setup called the Oppo F3 Plus in India today.

For Oppo, the focus has lately been on smartphone camera technology, and this is yet another ‘Selfie-Expert’ smartphone from the Chinese maker. As a part of their ‘selfie expert’ series Oppo has introduced the F3 Plus in India.

The company had previously launched its Oppo F1s, Oppo F1s Plus mobile handsets in India with a focus on the ‘Selfie camera.’

One Camera for Selfie, Another One for Group Selfie:

Oppo F3 Plus comes features a dual front camera set-up (16MP+8MP) with flash, which is the highlight of the smartphone.It offers 120-degree wide-angle lens and comes with company’s Beautify software. The rear camera is 16 Mega Pixel sensor with flash.

One of the fist-of-its-kind DUAL front-facing, Selfie Camera: “One for Selfie, One for Group Selfie”. The 120-degree wide-angle, 8 Mega Pixel front camera gives a larger field-of-view, 105 percent larger than a regular front camera view. The other front camera with 16 Mega Pixel resolution, 1/3.1-inch sensor and a large f/2.0 aperture will inherit the advancement seen in previous Selfie Expert phones by Oppo like high dynamic range, vivid depth and minimized noise.

The camera comes with several software features such as Selfie Panorama, Screen flash, Smart Facial Recognition and Palm Shutter. Smart Facial Recognition automatically chooses between the two lenses depending on the subject(s) being shot.

Display and Storage:

Oppo F3 Plus will have a 6-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, and a pixel density of 480 ppi. It runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with company’s own ColorOS v3.0.0i on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. On the software front, the F3 Plus runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with Oppo’s Color OS custom UI skin on top.

The F3 Plus is equipped with an octa-core processor – the Qualcomm MSM8976 Pro, 4GB RAM, 64 GB ROM backed by the ColorOS 3.0 with Avast scanner.

Battery:

Oppo F3 Plus is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It comes with OPPO-designed VOOC Flash Charge Solution and custom operation system, ColorOS 3.0, optimizes power consumption.

With the VOOC Flash Charger, the company claims that in just 5-minutes of charge the device gives the user 2 hours’ talk time, solving the short battery life drawbacks of current models.

Fingerprint Sensor:

The Oppo F3 Plus also bears a fingerprint sensor on the home button, said to unlock the smartphone in as little as 0.2 seconds. The company is touting fingerprint activated app and call shortcuts as well.

It weighs 185 grams. The measurements of the device are 163.63 x 8.0 x 7.35 mm. Given the premium specifications, Oppo is expected to price the smartphone between Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000.

The F3 Plus features a 6 inch 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen, with a pre-applied protective screen coating, giving a premium look without sacrificing premium durability. The device is 4G enabled and also comes with a fingerprint sensor. The device is available at Rs 30,990.

Price and availability

The Oppo F3 Plus has been priced at Rs 30,990 and will go on sale on April 1 from both offline as well as online channels. Pre-orders begin today and will go on till March 31.

The smartphone is available in two color variants, namely Black and Gold

Specifications

Height: 163.63 mm

Width: 80.8 mm

Thickness: 7.35 mm

Weight: 185g (With Battery)

Color: Gold, Black

Operating System: ColorOS 3.0, Android 6.0

Processor: Qualcomm MSM8976 Pro (Octa-core 1.95GHz)

GPU: Adreno 510 GPU

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB (Support microSD card up to 256GB)

Battery: 4000mAh (Typical Value) Li-Po Battery (unremovable)

Charger: VOOC Flash Charge mini

Display Size: 6 inches

Resolution: FHD (1920 by 1080 pixels)

Colors: 16 million colors

Touchscreen: Multi-touch, Capacitive Screen, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5

Rear Camera: 16-megapixel, Dual PDAF

Rear Sensor: SONY IMX 398

Rear Aperture: f/1.7

Front Camera: 16-megapixel

Front Camera (Wide Angle): 8-megapixel, 120°wide angle

Video Mode: 1080p/720p

SIM Card Type: Dual nano-SIM, 4G

Sensors: Distance Sensor, Light Sensor, G-sensor, E-compass, Gyro Sensor

Price: Rs 30,990