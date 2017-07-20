Oppo India head honcho says , Indians are beggars as salary hike was demanded in Punjab

Amristar,July20:The entire service team of Oppo Mobile in Punjab has reportedly resigned after employees claimed that the Chinese company “disrespected India” and said, “Indians are beggars.” According to the employees, the derogatory statement was made after a salary hike was demanded. The resignation letter, signed by Oppo Service Team Punjab, was also forwarded to major dealers and distributors of the region. While the company is yet to comment on the incident or confirm the same, employees at the facility has taken the incident seriously.

As per ground sales team, with tough competition from the likes of Xiaomi and others, Oppo smartphones, otherwise expensive, are facing a tough time in the country as the “handsets are not value for money.”

The resignation letter dated July 15, 2017 read:



“We are OPPO Service Team Punjab & here we are resigning whole service team because our HODs is making pressure to our Service Manager Mr. Arun Sharma to resign, & by wrong pressure.

He (name of HOD yet to be identified) always disrespect our India Country & our culture. As per him we Indian only work for Money, & we are not having any dignity & self respect.

He always makes us unnecessary penalty & wrong commitment.

He make us to work till late night & if we miss any report he create penalty.

When some employee asks for salary increment, he says Indian are beggars always asking for money.

There are a lot of other reasons too, but this kind of hitlership is not accepted any stage of private sector.

So kindly accept our resignation.” [SIC]

Back in March, a Chinese employee at the Noida Sector 63 facility of Oppo India had reportedly tore the Indian national flag and dumped it in a dustbin which had led to huge protests by other employees, residents of the area along with activists from the Vishva Hindu Parishad. Over 200 police personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control. A case was also filed by the police against the Chinese employee.

The Chinese employee was later fired by Oppo India.