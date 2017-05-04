Oppo introduces selfie-centric phone, the Oppo F3 at a price of Rs 19,990

Beijing,May 4 :Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has introduced the selfie-centric phone, the Oppo F3 in India, which will be available for pre-order from May 4 to May 12.

The device features a 5.5-inch full HD display along with a pixel density of 401ppi and uses Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It is powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750T octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Oppo F3 has an internal storage of 64GB and can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

Running Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company’s ColorUI 3.0 on top, the phone’s most significant feature is its dual front camera setup. There is a 16MP front camera along with an 8MP secondary camera with 120-degree wide-angle view for group selfies. At the rear, you will find a 13MP camera with Dual PDAF.

The smartphone will be available via Flipkart and offline retails stores in Gold and Rose Gold color variants at a price of Rs 19,990.

Design wise, the Oppo F3 looks identical to the Oppo F3 Plus that was launched in March. When compared to its bigger sibling, the Oppo F3 sports slightly less exciting specs, but the price tag is significantly less as well. To recap, the Oppo F3 Plus was launched at Rs. 30,990.

The dual selfie camera on the Oppo F3 bears one 16-megapixel 1.3-inch sensor with f/2.0 aperture and double view wide-angle camera that has an 8-megapixel sensor. While the former sports a 76.4-degree wide-angle lens, the latter sports a 120-degree wide-angle lens that allows for 105-degree field-of-view group selfies. Users can choose which lens they want to use, and, the smartphone comes with a Smart Facial Recognition feature that Oppo says automatically suggests which lens is ideal. The Oppo F3 comes with various camera features, including the Beautify 4.0 app, Selfie Panorama, Screen Flash, and Palm Shutter.

The Oppo F3 also bears a fingerprint sensor on the home button, said to unlock the smartphone in as little as 0.2 seconds. The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Oppo F3 runs ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. There’s a new feature called Clone Apps that allows you to use two WhatsApp accounts on the smartphone. The Oppo F3 bears a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) In-Cell TFT 2.5D curved display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 401ppi pixel density. It is powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750T6 octa-core SoC coupled with with Mali-T860 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

The Oppo F3 sports 64GB of inbuilt storage that’s expandable via a dedicated microSD card (up to 128GB). The smartphone bears a triple-slot tray, letting users utilise two SIM cards and one microSD card at the same time. On the rear, the Oppo F3 Plus sports a 13-megapixel 1.3-inch sensor with PDAF, and LED flash. The Oppo F3 packs a 3200mAh non-removable battery as well.

Connectivity options on board the Oppo F3 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB. The smartphone measures at 153.3×75.3×7.3mm, and weighs 153 grams.

Customers who pre-order the Oppo F3 are eligible to participate in a contest where three lucky winners will stand a chance to watch the ICC finals in London.