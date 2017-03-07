Oppo Mobiles Is The New Team India Sponsor

New Delhi, March 07: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Mobile manufacturing brand OPPO as the new sponsor of the Indian cricket team.

The BCCI has signed a five-year contract with Chinese Mobile giant OPPO which begins from April 2017.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India is glad to announce OPPO Mobiles India Private Limited as the new sponsor for the Indian Cricket Team,” the BCCI said in a release on Tuesday as the Indian Cricket team was playing an intense match against Australia in the 2nd Test in Bangalore.

The growing mobile manufacturers in the Indian market, OPPO, will replace STAR India, the current official sponsor of Team India’s jersey, whose contract with BCCI ends on March 31.

Star India decided not participate bid for the renewal of the contract in April 2017 citing lack of clarity after the recent confusions in the BCCI, a newspaper reported last week.

The deal with OPPO is likely to have gone beyond Rs 538 crore, the amount which STAR India had paid to Indian Cricket Control Board for its deal.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had set a base price of Rs. 2.2 crore per game for all the bilateral games and Rs. 70 lakh for every International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament match India would feature in till March 2022.

The base price was 15 per cent higher than Rs 1.92 crore (Rs. 61 lakh for ICC games) that were being paid by Star India Pvt Ltd.

The amount of the winning bid is still unclear.

However, according to an Indian Cricket Control Board insider, the amount is “an all-time high”. The highest amount that the BCCI had received previously for Indian team sponsorship was Rs. 3.34 crore, paid by Sahara India Pariwar.

The next big deal that the Board of Control for Cricket in India will have to sign is the Indian Premier League broadcast. The rights are currently with Sony India and will end after 2017’s IPL.