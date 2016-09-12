Opposition attacks on Rahul Gandhi shows the success of Kisan Yatra: Congress

Kanpur, September 12: The Opposition’s attack against Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Kisan Yatra’ in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh shows that they are rattled by the good response being received by him from the public, party leader Rajiv Shukla said on Monday.

“The Opposition is attacking Rahul Gandhi as they are disturbed by the good response being received by him for his Kisan Yatra. Such attacks will intensify once the Yatra covers more parts of the state,” he said, reports deccanchronicle.com.

Shukla, who is in the city to inspect the preparations for a sports event, said Congress will win a majority in the 2017 UP Assembly elections.

Asked whether Congress will enter into an alliance with other parties for the elections, the Congress leader said the matter will be decided by the party high-command.

BJP had mocked Rahul Gandhi’s Kisan Yatra, dismissing it as “seasonal expression of sympathy in the season of elections” and claimed that while states ruled by it have seen maximum agricultural growth, those by Congress were known for cases of “land-grab”.