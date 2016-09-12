Opposition attacks on Rahul Gandhi shows the success of Kisan Yatra: Congress

September 12, 2016 | By :
Rahul Gandhi
So Who will replace Mallikarjuna Kharge as Leader of the Indian National Congress party in the Lok Sabha?

Kanpur, September 12: The Opposition’s attack against Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Kisan Yatra’ in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh shows that they are rattled by the good response being received by him from the public, party leader Rajiv Shukla said on Monday.

“The Opposition is attacking Rahul Gandhi as they are disturbed by the good response being received by him for his Kisan Yatra. Such attacks will intensify once the Yatra covers more parts of the state,” he said, reports deccanchronicle.com.

Shukla, who is in the city to inspect the preparations for a sports event, said Congress will win a majority in the 2017 UP Assembly elections.

Asked whether Congress will enter into an alliance with other parties for the elections, the Congress leader said the matter will be decided by the party high-command.

BJP had mocked Rahul Gandhi’s Kisan Yatra, dismissing it as “seasonal expression of sympathy in the season of elections” and claimed that while states ruled by it have seen maximum agricultural growth, those by Congress were known for cases of “land-grab”.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Protest innovations from Congress | From ‘Pakoda’ stalls to World’s longest protest banner
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
A day before Union Budget, Rahul Gandhi says Cong will change GST structure if it comes to power
Congress acquired land, compensated farmer Dharma Patil who committed suicide
Top